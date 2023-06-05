Daniel P. Emerson Sells 6,251 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.6 %

TTWO traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.72. 1,605,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.13, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.68. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $141.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.27.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,164,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $205,528,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 26,278.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,897,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,719 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $168,058,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 461.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 974,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,514,000 after acquiring an additional 801,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

