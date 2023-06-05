Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Madre Armelle De Sells 1,875 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $174,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,650 shares in the company, valued at $10,197,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Madre Armelle De sold 2,080 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $208,270.40.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Madre Armelle De sold 6,543 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $588,870.00.

Datadog Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of DDOG stock traded up $1.58 on Monday, hitting $100.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,179,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,343,302. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.15. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $120.75. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -365.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.29 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 218.3% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,748 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $202,877,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,508 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $95,013,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $93,564,000. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

