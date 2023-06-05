DataHighway Price Tops $1.65 on Exchanges (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 5th. One DataHighway coin can now be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00006437 BTC on major exchanges. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $53.27 million and $34,134.12 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DataHighway has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 1.67025268 USD and is down -3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $22,371.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DataHighway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DataHighway using one of the exchanges listed above.

