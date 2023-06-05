DeepOnion Trading Down 4.2% This Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $627,753.28 and approximately $3.48 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0274 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00126786 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00054761 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00039179 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00023794 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000483 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000114 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,922,685 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

