Dent (DENT) Price Hits $0.0008

Dent (DENT) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Dent has a total market capitalization of $77.09 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Dent has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dent Profile

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data built on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can buy, sell, or donate mobile data through an automated bidding process. Mobile data packages are represented as smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, and the Dent platform requires the use of the DENT token to purchase mobile data.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

