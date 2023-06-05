Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target to GBX 2,200

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,300 ($28.42) to GBX 2,200 ($27.19) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 2,400 ($29.66) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,550 ($31.51) to GBX 2,370 ($29.29) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($31.51) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($34.60) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,486.67 ($30.73).

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of BHP stock traded up GBX 95 ($1.17) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 2,338 ($28.89). 1,001,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,063. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,998.60 ($24.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,880.50 ($35.60). The stock has a market cap of £118.30 billion, a PE ratio of 803.44, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,380.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,533.97.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.