Dev Ittycheria Sells 20,000 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 20,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.32, for a total value of $5,746,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,367,196.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Dev Ittycheria sold 49,249 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total transaction of $11,206,609.95.

MDB traded up $12.27 on Monday, hitting $388.57. 2,815,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,947. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $397.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.58 and a beta of 1.04.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $235.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MongoDB from $250.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on MongoDB from $257.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $230.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MongoDB by 13.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,313,000 after acquiring an additional 897,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,127,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,623,000 after purchasing an additional 62,303 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,962,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,313,000 after purchasing an additional 118,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MongoDB by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,280,000 after buying an additional 24,595 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

