dForce USD Price Reaches $1.01 on Top Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 5th. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00003903 BTC on major exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $31.66 million and approximately $9,304.86 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.56 or 0.00339840 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013600 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00018357 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000709 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000481 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,481,614 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98840616 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,805.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

