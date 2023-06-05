dForce USD (USX) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $31.46 million and approximately $9,169.27 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003883 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.52 or 0.00339654 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013627 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00018315 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000709 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000484 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,446,690 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98840616 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,805.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.