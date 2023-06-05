Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Trading Down 5.2%

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $8.91. 1,658,384 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 2,346,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APPS shares. Macquarie lowered Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Mkm lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lowered Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $889.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Insider Activity at Digital Turbine

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,366.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,366.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $368,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,647,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,367,696.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

(Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.