Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Trading Down 5.2%

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $8.91. 1,658,384 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 2,346,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APPS shares. Macquarie lowered Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Mkm lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lowered Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.
The firm has a market cap of $889.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.
Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).
