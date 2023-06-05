Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 633,753 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 1,018,425 shares.The stock last traded at $56.89 and had previously closed at $60.50.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPST. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 14,705.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 366.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

