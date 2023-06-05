Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Stock Price Down 4%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXLGet Rating) shares fell 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.97 and last traded at $21.13. 10,038,485 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 79,901,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.58. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOXL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,777,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

