Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.58

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.58 and last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 2893877 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.19.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,172,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,468,000 after purchasing an additional 931,858 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,190,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,468,000. Canal Insurance CO boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 645.2% during the 1st quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 223,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 193,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 2,037.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 204,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 194,496 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

