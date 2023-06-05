DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Cut to “Hold” at Benchmark

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DISH. UBS Group lowered shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

DISH stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.10. 17,559,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,580,383. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $21.86.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $12,440,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,767,658 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,832.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 106.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 150,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 77,350 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 32.9% in the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 146,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 51.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,004,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 155.5% in the first quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 201,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 122,500 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

