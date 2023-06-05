Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 100,759 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 100,018 shares.The stock last traded at $52.69 and had previously closed at $52.80.

Diversified Return International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $800.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of Diversified Return International Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Mendel Money Management increased its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period.

Diversified Return International Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed ex-North America securities that are selected based on value, momentum, and quality factors, then weighted by the inverse of historical volatility on a sector and regional level.

