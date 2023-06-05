Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Insider Purchases £5,440 in Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Rating) insider Lynne Weedall bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of £5,440 ($6,722.69).
Dr. Martens Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of Dr. Martens stock traded down GBX 3.22 ($0.04) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 134.78 ($1.67). 1,580,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,875. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 156.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 170.11. The firm has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 745.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.08. Dr. Martens plc has a 1 year low of GBX 127.10 ($1.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 295.21 ($3.65).
Dr. Martens Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.28 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from Dr. Martens’s previous dividend of $1.56. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Dr. Martens’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.
Dr. Martens Company Profile
Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.
