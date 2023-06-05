Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Stock Position Cut by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 178,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Ducommun accounts for approximately 2.3% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $8,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 162,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 394,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,633,000 after buying an additional 32,450 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE DCO traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.32. 69,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.84. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52-week low of $38.89 and a 52-week high of $58.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.80 and its 200-day moving average is $51.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Ducommun

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ducommun from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Ducommun from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ducommun in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defense, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems segments. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

