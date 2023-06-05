Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1152 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EOS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.98. The stock had a trading volume of 139,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,730. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOS. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 34.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It aims to invest primarily in a portfolio of mid- and large-capitalization common stocks. The company was founded on January 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

