Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Educational Development stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88. Educational Development has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Educational Development by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the first quarter valued at about $367,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Educational Development during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Educational Development by 63.2% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the PaperPie and Publishing segments. The PaperPie segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

