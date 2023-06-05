Electroneum (ETN) Market Cap Hits $36.40 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $36.40 million and approximately $851,530.74 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003860 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000720 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007955 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,947,413,735 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

