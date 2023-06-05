Element Capital Management LLC Invests $10.91 Million in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 43,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,906,000. General Dynamics accounts for 6.5% of Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

General Dynamics Price Performance

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $209.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.82.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

