Element Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,000. Cincinnati Financial makes up 1.6% of Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CINF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,691,122,000 after buying an additional 476,371 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,909,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,764,000 after purchasing an additional 403,467 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 90.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,330,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,078 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,863,000 after purchasing an additional 32,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 836.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $130.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business’s revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

