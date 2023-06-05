Element Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. Corsair Gaming accounts for about 0.3% of Element Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,828,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,150,000 after acquiring an additional 511,144 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,435,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,341,000 after buying an additional 300,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,169,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after buying an additional 116,858 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 819,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 794,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 58,894 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,254. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $20.72.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRSR. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

In other news, COO Thi L. La sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $90,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 231,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Corsair Gaming news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 4,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $77,263.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thi L. La sold 5,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $90,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,088 shares of company stock valued at $562,763. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

