Element Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000. Science Applications International makes up 1.0% of Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at $978,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 14.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 32.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.30.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

SAIC traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.46. 517,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.71. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $83.68 and a 12 month high of $117.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.52.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $129,416.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,890.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $129,416.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,589,623. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Science Applications International

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

