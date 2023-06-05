Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LLY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.05.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.3 %

LLY stock opened at $442.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $398.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.17. The company has a market cap of $419.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $283.11 and a twelve month high of $454.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock valued at $499,897,233. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $944,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

