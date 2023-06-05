Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

ELMUF has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC lowered Elisa Oyj from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup cut Elisa Oyj from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elisa Oyj has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.90.

ELMUF opened at $62.45 on Thursday. Elisa Oyj has a 52-week low of $58.53 and a 52-week high of $62.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.25.

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications, information and communications technology, and online services. It operates through the Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The Consumer Customers segment includes telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscriptions with supplementary digital services, cable-television subscriptions, Elisa Viihde entertainment service, and Elisa Kirja e-reading service.

