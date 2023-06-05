Elliott Opportunity II (NYSE:EOCW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 224,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 187,722 shares.The stock last traded at $10.32 and had previously closed at $10.32.

Elliott Opportunity II Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16.

Get Elliott Opportunity II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 639.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,473,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868,840 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in Elliott Opportunity II in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,090,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in Elliott Opportunity II by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,765,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,090,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elliott Opportunity II in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,342,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Elliott Opportunity II in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,994,000. 61.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elliott Opportunity II

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elliott Opportunity II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elliott Opportunity II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.