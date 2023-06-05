Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.
EBF stock opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26. Ennis has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Ennis’s payout ratio is presently 54.64%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ennis by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ennis by 15.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,157,000 after buying an additional 111,119 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ennis by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ennis by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,205,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Ennis by 47.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.
Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.
