Ergo (ERG) One Day Volume Hits $381,415.41

Ergo (ERG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $89.55 million and approximately $381,415.41 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00004962 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25,765.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.70 or 0.00340430 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013642 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.93 or 0.00543188 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00066028 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.38 or 0.00424592 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003885 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 70,055,799 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

