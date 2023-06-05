Evercore ISI Lowers Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $80.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AAP. Raymond James downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Advance Auto Parts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $129.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm cut Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.42.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:AAP opened at $67.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $66.27 and a 52 week high of $212.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.77.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 89.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,719,000 after acquiring an additional 874,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,340,000 after buying an additional 754,027 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $97,170,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $86,585,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 466.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 581,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,748,000 after buying an additional 479,116 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.