EVR Research LP Makes New Investment in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000. EVR Research LP owned 0.19% of AudioCodes as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AUDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in AudioCodes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in AudioCodes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,208,000. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AudioCodes Price Performance

AudioCodes stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,631. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.19. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AudioCodes Company Profile

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AUDC shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on AudioCodes from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on AudioCodes from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on AudioCodes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the provision of communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The firm is involved in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, meeting rooms, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

