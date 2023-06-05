EVR Research LP Raises Stock Position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

EVR Research LP increased its position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,167 shares during the period. Stoneridge makes up approximately 1.0% of EVR Research LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. EVR Research LP’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 173.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 54.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRI has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

Stoneridge Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SRI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.45. 89,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,197. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.48. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $480.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stoneridge

Get Rating

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

