FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.17 and last traded at $19.12. 600,655 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 922,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FGEN. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on FibroGen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

FibroGen Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at FibroGen

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 264.63% and a negative return on equity of 879.75%. The business had revenue of $36.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FibroGen news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $36,482.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,476,140.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christine Chung sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $123,760.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $36,482.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,476,140.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,203 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FibroGen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 231.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

