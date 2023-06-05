Filecoin Price Down 9.4% This Week (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.80 billion and $230.70 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for about $4.20 or 0.00016464 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,962,959,098 coins and its circulating supply is 429,061,365 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

