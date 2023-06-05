Fine Capital Partners, L.P. Purchases 68,900 Shares of WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD) Stock

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Rating) insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. bought 68,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.95 per share, with a total value of C$134,603.04.

On Friday, May 19th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. bought 34,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.18 per share, with a total value of C$75,275.55.

TSE:WILD traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$2.02. The company had a trading volume of 132,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,725. The company has a market capitalization of C$355.46 million, a PE ratio of -40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.46. WildBrain Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$1.68 and a 52 week high of C$3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of WildBrain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of WildBrain from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

