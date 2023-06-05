First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AG. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $5.93 on Thursday. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.06.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Majestic Silver

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,051 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after acquiring an additional 740,867 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

