FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $100.15 on Thursday. FirstCash has a one year low of $63.43 and a one year high of $105.68.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $762.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.49 million.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

