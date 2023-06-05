Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives $42.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRRGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Fiverr International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Stock Performance

NYSE:FVRR opened at $27.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.74. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $47.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average of $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $87.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiverr International

(Get Rating)

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

