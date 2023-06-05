Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives $42.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FVRR opened at $27.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.74. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $47.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average of $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $87.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

