Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.81

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.81 and last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08 and a beta of -0.57.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.
