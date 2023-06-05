Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,851 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,770 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 54,814 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.5 %

F stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,803,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,219,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.45. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.