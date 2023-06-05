Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Cuts Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,168,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,944,042 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 15.9% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.82% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $348,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHV. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% during the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,495,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,541. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4818 per share. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

