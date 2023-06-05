Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Grows Position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,856 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,728 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned 0.44% of Kimbell Royalty Partners worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRP. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $8,526,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 331.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 647,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after acquiring an additional 497,169 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 61.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 947,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after buying an additional 360,242 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 427,506 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 182,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. 47.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $45,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,056.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kimbell Royalty Partners Price Performance

KRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE KRP traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.13. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.93. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $66.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.13 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 47.42% and a return on equity of 29.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is presently 70.71%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded by Robert Ravnaas, R. Davis Ravnaas, Brett G. Taylor on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Recommended Stories

