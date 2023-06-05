Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $6.70 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in KLA by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $458.38. 502,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $395.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.63. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $473.97. The company has a market cap of $62.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.21%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.89.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,634,238.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,401 shares of company stock worth $15,585,942 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

