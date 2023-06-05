Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,432,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,132,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.64 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.54.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on NEE shares. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

