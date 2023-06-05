Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 1,337 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,793 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.8% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST traded up $5.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $517.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,481. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $497.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $443.20 and a 1-year high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.72.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

