Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 1,386 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ HON traded down $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $197.39. The company had a trading volume of 900,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,049. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $131.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.53 and its 200-day moving average is $197.31.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.