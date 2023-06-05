Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 310 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2,812.5% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.29.

Shares of TRV traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $174.96. 394,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,483. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.70. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.71%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

