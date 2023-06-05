Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 4,407 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,407 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.10. 2,289,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,668,613. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.66.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

