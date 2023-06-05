Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 59,286 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 917,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,286 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $35,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,416,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,998,927. The company has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average of $40.24. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $44.28.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

