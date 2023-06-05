Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $5,424,543,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $1,341,425,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,204,636,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,115,468,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,099,025,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $191,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,901,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $191,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,901,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,873,598. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $271.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,704,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,343,561. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $230.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $275.57. The company has a market capitalization of $696.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on META. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.20.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

